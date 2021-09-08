The Covid-19 pandemic hit Milton Keynes' food and drink industry hard - but that doesn’t mean hygiene standards should suffer as a result.

Local authorities across the UK were still carrying out safety inspections at cafes, takeaways and other food businesses throughout the pandemic, albeit far fewer than in previous years.

On-site inspections continued where there were serious concerns about risks to public health, according to The Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Inspectors give venues a rating out of five for hygiene and some businesses in [local authority] failed to impress, scoring zero, one or two stars.

The FSA said inspections will be planned and delivered more routinely from next month and local authorities are already working on recovery plans.

Using official data from the FSA, we can reveal which restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs received the lowest food hygiene ratings in 2021 in Milton Keynes.

All have been inspected over the past nine months and some may now have carried out the necessary improvements since the inspection.

1. MXLN Takeaway in Penryn Avenue on Fishermead was given a rating of 1, which means major improvement was necessary on the inspection date of July 26 2021.

2. Chicken Village in Albert Street, Bletchley, was given a rating of 1, which means major improvement was necessary on the inspection date of July 7 2021.

3. MK Panjabi Samosa & Sweets in Queensway, Bletchley, was given a rating of 1, which means major improvement was necessary on the inspection date of July 1 2021.

4. Craft and Skewers in Newport Pagnell High Street was given a rating of 2, which means some improvement was necessary on the inspection date of June 28 2021.