Think Milton Keynes is boring? This is why you're so wrong, says our MP

A Sun newspaper article that last week likened Milton Keynes to a ‘failed Chinese mega-city has prompted an angry response from Labour MP Emily Darlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily has written a lengthy reply pointing out exactly why The Sun – and many other people – have got MK all wrong and fail to appreciate its uniqueness.

This is what she wrote:

‘Once shovels had gone into the ground and housing went up across northern Buckinghamshire, those looking for new opportunities and a fresh start from across the UK and the world flocked to Milton Keynes. Many brought relatives, with a diversity of ages, races and backgrounds. All they expected from the Development Corporation was a roof over their heads - what they got was a community, deliberately crafted from day one.

Milton Keynes should be proud to be different, says our MP

Arrivals workers, paid for by the Milton Keynes Development Corporation, would ensure that everybody arriving to the New Town were welcomed with a smile and a reliable community face. Some of our new arrivals got the opportunity to make their mark in our budding city in a way that sums us up - by planting a tree.

MK’s estates were built with community centres, schools, GPs and shops to foster a shared spirit in our famous grid squares. So successful was our placemaking that early studies have shown that, in some parts of our city, most residents weren’t moving for employment opportunities or better housing, but to be closer to friends or adult children who had spoken so highly of their new surroundings. The red balloons went up in a famous advertising campaign to get people to make Milton Keynes their home. The Development Corporation even commissioned a full-length song to promote our now-listed Shopping Centre by US chart-topper, Ronnie Bond. They focussed on forging a shared identity out of disparate towns, villages, farms and fields in our borough and the thousands of new residents that choose to make MK their home.

It’s easy to wave a hand and bare a sneer at the bleak blot on the Buckinghamshire countryside that Milton Keynes is imagined to be, as The Sun did last week in response to a failed Chinese mega-city. Let’s be frank - to paint Milton Keynes as a lethargic cluster of tarmac and glass, with nothing to do and nowhere to see, is missing the point, and it really is high time that lazy journalists and creatively-spent comedians found a new target.

The Sun’s apropos-of nothing attack on our city charged that nobody wanted to move to the Chinese Communist Party’s pet project seventy miles south of Beijing because the sprawling city was no more than “bricks, mortar and glass”, rendering it nothing more than a “oversized Milton Keynes”. My constituents, and those living across the city, will raise their eyebrows at that. In truth, our greenery is so embedded in our design that we – technically – could be classed as a forest. Ranked the greenest city in the country as judged by green space per person, our city is connected by country and valley parks, bisected by the meandering Grand Union Canal and the Ouzel River and, to our immense pride, leads the charge on sustainability measures across the country. We’ve balanced being the fastest growing city in the United Kingdom with an ambitious biodiversity policy; we share our streets with our famous delivery robots and, soon enough, autonomous vehicles; even our rubbish is gasified, not incinerated, to create clean, green energy. It isn’t just a matter of local policy that makes Milton Keynes Britain’s greenest city – it’s a commitment at the heart of our communities. Residents in Milton Keynes recycle nearly fifty percent more than the average household elsewhere in England. Investing in a future that protects our city for the next generation is part of who we are.

However, don’t confuse this forward-looking attitude with that of a city with no history to be proud of. As we face the future, we’re surrounded by memories of our past. It’s a short trip between the Iron Age hillfort in Danesborough Camp and an inconspicuous manor house which saved millions of lives during the Second World War at the home of modern computing, Bletchley Park – nowhere else in the country could you find such contrasting historical monuments so close together. Our ancient and medieval history, long-predating our designation as a New Town, is rich, from Shenley Toot, to the Anglo-Saxon hoard of golden bracelets found in Monkston Park, to a Roman villa laying vacant in Bancroft. Whilst Bletchley Park set off the Computing Revolution, it was Wolverton that made the Industrial Revolution possible, with Britain’s first railway town now part of Milton Keynes. Our urban history is history too, and with architectural influence from across the world, our estates have a globe-trotting story to tell. From the Dane behind the unique Gills in Heelands to the Japanese influence on Willen Park, once home to the biggest Japanese language school in Europe, our built environment is as interesting as it is internationalist. I am immensely proud of our history, which crops up around every corner, so often memorialised with a public art installation – these sites serve as a reminder that the innovative spirit that defines us – the impulse to be different by design – predates our city and is at the very fabric of who we are in Milton Keynes.

As Britain’s first New City, we face mockery for our roundabouts, for our grid roads, for our planned nature. Let me be clear: I will never apologise for our city daring to do things differently. Visitors might find our roads unusual, but they will soon relish in our smooth-moving traffic and easily-navigated city. Our grid roads might be the most striking example of that innovative spirit when you visit, but our willingness to embrace change and try something new is everywhere - and it changes lives. Bletchley Park’s computing revolution and re-revolution defined the twentieth century, and may yet define the twenty-first – world leaders flocked here for an AI Safety summit in 2023. The Open University, our very own university of the air, has allowed countless students to access higher education regardless of their financial background, and helping to push Milton Keynes up against that final frontier with cutting-edge research into space technology. Walk around Milton Keynes and it’ll feel like no other city – and that’s the way we like it.

In the 1980s, television screens across the country watched a red balloon weaving across our city in an advertising campaign trying to convince people that our city could be theirs. At the end of that, it asked one question – wouldn’t it be nice if all cities were like Milton Keynes? Well, over forty years later, I hope all of those who would consider themselves lovers of the city we share, all of those who have made this city their home, all of those who’d consider following in the footsteps of Liz Kershaw and designate Milton Keynes as their specialist subject on Mastermind, will join me in replying – wouldn’t it just?’