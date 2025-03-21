Thirteen people evacuated after overnight fire at residential unit in Bletchley

By Neil Shefferd
Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:09 BST

Thirteen people were evacuated after a fire at a residential unit in Bletchley.

Four fire crews were called to the blaze in a ground floor residential unit on Beaverbrook Court at just after 4am on Thursday March 20.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that smoke was logging in the ground floor of the building, and that the fire, which started in a bathroom, was caused by a faulty extractor fan.

The 13 people evacuated from the building were assessed by South Central Ambulance Service, while Thames Valley Police also attended the incident.

Thirteen people were evacuated after a fire at a residential unit in Bletchley broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a short extension ladder.

It came a few days after firefighters attended a conservatory fire in Bletchley, which affected two properties.

Four fire crews were called to Larch Grove at just after 1.30pm on Tuesday March 18, where a conservatory joined to a two-storey domestic property was well alight on arrival.

The fire spread to the first floor and roof of the semi-detached property, and the roof of the neighbouring property.

The blaze caused significant fire, smoke and water damage, with the roof of the neighbouring property receiving partial damage from fire and smoke.

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service attended the incident, while fire crews used five sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, one main jet, a thermal imaging camera, and turntable and short extension ladders to extinguish the blaze.

A fire investigation was completed into the incident, with crews revisiting the property on three separate occasions to complete reinspections.

