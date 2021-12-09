This hair and beauty salon has officially been judged the best in Milton Keynes

Staff at Bianca Beauty are celebrating winning the 'Best of Milton Keynes' title in the Great British Hair and Beauty Awards .

The event was held at The Thistle Hotel in Heathrow and hosted all the categories for the South of England.

Bianco Beauty, based in Fortuna House South Fifth Street, CMK, was established in 2016 as a husband and wife business.

Some of the Bianco Beauty team

It has grown from giving gel manicures to a busy clinic offering semi-permanent make up, high end face and body treatments and tattoo removals.

"We genuinely care for our clients and take the time to listen to what they are hoping to achieve and discuss how we can help them to achieve it," said a spokesman.

She added: "We realise that many of the areas that people want us to help them with can be quite sensitive and we treat our clients with the respect and genuine care that they deserve, looking to find the best solution for them in a safe and comfortable environment, every time."

The Great British Hair and Beauty Awards 2021 were organised by Creative Oceanic who contacted Bianco in October 2021 to advise that Bianco had been shortlisted to the finals due to the high number of nominations received from the public.