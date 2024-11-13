This is all that's left of fire-ravaged flat that was home to family of four on Milton Keynes estate

The flat in Glebe Farm, Milton Keynes, was destroyed by an electrical fire

A couple and their two young children have lost everything they possessed in a fire that started in their flat while they slept.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze, thought to have been caused by a spontaneous electrical fault somewhere in the kitchen, began just before 5am on Monday in the newly-built Glebe Farm property.

Occupants Jordan and Emily and their boys aged just one and two managed to get out in time but all of them had to be treated for smoke inhalation by South Central Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of the three storey block of flats, which is in Romarin Court, had to be evacuated while three fire engines and 12 firefighters battle to stop the flames from spreading.

But the family’s home, owned by a housing association, was 100 per cent destroyed by smoke and the they must now be rehoused.

The blaze has cost them everything they owned, said friend Olivia Boylan.

She has set up a special fundraising appeal in a bid to get them back on their feet before Christmas. The page has already raised almost £1,400 of its £5,000 goal and you can view it here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia says the family have lost possessions, clothes, toys and Christmas presents they’d bought for the children.

She said: “If you can donate anything at all, big or small, this will be greatly appreciated and will help them start rebuilding all that they’ve lost. With so little time before Christmas, every little will help this lovely family at such a horrible time.”