This is how every Milton Keynes state secondary school performed in their 'Progress 8' scores - according to Ofsted

The national average of this score is set at 0, meaning that if an individual school scores "+1", its students are, on average, achieving one grade higher in all eight subjects than similar pupils nationally.
View more
A school's 'Progress 8' score is calculated by assessing how well pupils have progressed in eight subjects between Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 4.
The national average of this score is set at 0, meaning that if an individual school scores "+1", its students are, on average, achieving one grade higher in all eight subjects than similar pupils nationally.