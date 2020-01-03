Schools in Milton Keynes.

This is how every Milton Keynes state secondary school performed in their 'Progress 8' scores - according to Ofsted

A school's 'Progress 8' score is calculated by assessing how well pupils have progressed in eight subjects between Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 4.

The national average of this score is set at 0, meaning that if an individual school scores "+1", its students are, on average, achieving one grade higher in all eight subjects than similar pupils nationally.

Ousedale School's 359 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.27, which is above average.

1. Ousedale School

Denbigh School's 190 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.26, which is above average.

2. Denbigh School

Shenley Brook End School's 233 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.2, which is above average.

3. Shenley Brook End School

St Paul's Catholic School's 278 KS4 pupils got a score of 0.16, which is average.

4. St Paul's Catholic School

