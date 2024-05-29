Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the new Leasehold and Freehold reform Act is set to be pushed through parliament, figures have been revealed to show how many leasehold properties have been sold in Milton Keynes.

The latest figures from the Land Registry show how many people bought a leasehold property in Milton Keynes in 2022.

It comes as government and opposition officials pushed through the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act in the final hours before Parliament shuts down for the General Election on July 4, as part of the parliamentary process known as "washing-up".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reforms have been criticised, with a Conservative peer labelling the Bill "suboptimal", saying it is "not the revolution that many leaseholders across the country have been desperate for".

Minister for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, Michael Gove arrives in Downing Street

Land Registry figures show there were 4,057 residential property sales in Milton Keynes in 2022. Of these, 868 (21%) were leasehold properties, while 3,189 (79%) were freehold.

Buying a property freehold means you also own the land it is built on, while with leasehold purchases someone else still owns the land. Owners usually pay a service charge to cover maintenance of the land.

Speaking on Friday at the report stage of the Bill, Labour frontbencher Lord Kennedy of Southwark said: "This is far, far short of what was promised, and the Government should be ashamed of the fact, the way it has behaved over the last few years, and behaved over this Bill, making promise after promise after promise, and delivering very, very little."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative whip Lord Gascoigne replied: "This is a good Bill as it stands, the Government wants to see it through."

The figures show around 24% of property transactions across England and Wales in 2022 were leasehold – around 207,000 transactions.

Almost all flats are sold on a leasehold basis, compared to just 7% of houses. In MK, 4% of house transactions were leasehold properties.

The Government was criticised for rushing through the legislation on the final day Parliament sits before the general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad