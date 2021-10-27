This is how many people tested positive for Covid in Milton Keynes today

Our infection rate continues to climb

By Sally Murrer
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 5:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 5:08 pm

Another 181 people in MK have tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours.

The city's seven day infection rate today is 514.4 cases per 100,000 people. This is now above the national average rate of 481.5 and the highest MK has seen for many months.

Nationally the number of new cases rose to 43,941 today and 207 Covid-linked deaths were registered.

