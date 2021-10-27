This is how many people tested positive for Covid in Milton Keynes today
Our infection rate continues to climb
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 5:07 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 5:08 pm
Another 181 people in MK have tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours.
The city's seven day infection rate today is 514.4 cases per 100,000 people. This is now above the national average rate of 481.5 and the highest MK has seen for many months.
Nationally the number of new cases rose to 43,941 today and 207 Covid-linked deaths were registered.