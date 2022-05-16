This is how many potholes are filled each day on roads in Milton Keynes

They show that 10,109 potholes were dealt with in 2021/22 – the equivalent of 27 potholes each day.

This means that the Labour and Liberal Democrat Progressive Alliance has exceeded their Council Plan commitment of filling in 7,500 potholes.

They have also set aside almost £3.5m for road resurfacing and potholes in this year’s budget to ensure that improvements can continue on the city’s roads.

Pothole filling will continue this year in MK

Councillor Lauren Townsend, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Public Realm, said: “Milton Keynes has been recognised as having some of the best quality roads in the country, and it is testament to how hard the highways teams have been working. Potholes are an inevitable problem on our roads but these figures show that we are actively doing our best to reduce the impact that they have.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Robin Bradburn, deputy leader of the council, said: “Anyone that lives in Milton Keynes relies heavily on our carriageways and estate roads to travel across the city, so it is important that the roads are well looked-after. It is great news that we have exceeded our commitment of filling in 7,500 potholes and residents can expect to see even more improvements over the summer, and in the years to come.”