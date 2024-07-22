Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An American businessman has told how he battled for five years to build a theme park to rival Disneyland in the heart of Milton Keynes.

Dennis Speigel was approached by the former Milton Keynes Development Corporation in the 1980s to help them explore the idea of a major US-style theme park for the new city.

Chief Architect Derek Walker, who had designed so much of MK, travelled to the States with two of his colleagues looking for inspiration.

"I was with a very large entertainment company known as Taft Broadcasting here in the USA back then.They came to our company to assist them on the exploration of building a Theme Park at Milton Keynes,” recalls Dennis.

The Wonder World theme park once planned for Milton Keynes could have resembled this Coney Island attraction in Cincinnati

The new park would be called Wonder World, it was decided, and it would put MK on the global map.

Taft Broadcasting owned movie studios, the Hana Barbera Cartoon company and television and radio stations, so Dennis, in charge of international development, was an expert at drawing the crowds.

"I explored this opportunity and decided to join their quest to build Wonder World,” he said.

"It was a cutting-edge Theme Park project geared towards families with young children. There are great stories associated with the attempts to build it.”

American expert Dennis Speigel still has press cuttings from the time when he was commissioned to help build a theme park in Milton Keynes

Dennis was so determined to build the park that he left broadcasting specifically to work on the project, later setting up his own company called International Theme Park Services, based in Ohio.

But sadly the Wonder World concept just could not get traction, he said.

"We took it to every funding type bank in the City but the concept was too new and ahead of its time…Even after my leaving Taft Broadcasting to work on this project, it could not get financed.”

Nevertheless Derek Walker and Dennis became “great friends” and Dennis went on to become President of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), which is he worlds global leisure association and includes Disney and Universal.

Milton Keynes Development Corporation, set up in the late 60s to design and build the new city, wound done in 1992 and there was no more talk of Wonder World.

Today plans are afoot to build a huge £10billions Universal Studios theme park just 25 minutes away from MK, on 480 acres of countryside at Kempston Hardwick and Stewartby in Bedfordshire.

There are rumours that Milton Keynes was first considered as a venue but the land was too expensive.

Nevertheless, Milton Keynes City Council has welcomed Universal’s plan with open arms and last week joined other local authority leaders to write to the prime minisiter backing Universal.

Universal Destinations and Experiences could approach the government for a planning decision under a specific planning arrangement, taking it out of the hands of local councils.

And a government proposal on the much-anticipated plans could come shortly, it is anticipated.

The move would crerate thousands of local jobs and boost the ecomony in surrrounding areras, say Universal.

It is not be confused with Home of Production’s plans for a new film and TV studio in Stewartby