This is how to boost your income by £1,000 a year if you live near Central Milton Keynes

Residents are earning more than £1,000 per year on average by renting out their driveways in Milton Keynes.

Business on online parking portal YourParkingSpace.co.uk is booming as more an more commuters look for convenient and cheap places to park - particularly within walking distance of CMK station.

Demand has stayed consistently high even with lockdown restrictions, say YourParkingSpace.co.uk bosses.

Your driveway can earn money

Their research shows average earnings for MK people joining the scheme is £1,023 a year.

Spaces range from individual driveways on estates to parking bays at household names such as Premier Inn.

.Harrison Woods, CEO of YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “Despite an unprecedented year, the demand for rented driveway parking remained high.

“This is most likely because many people abandoned public transport and, where allowed, chose to drive and park as close as possible to their place of work, which more often than not was on a pre-bookable empty driveway.”

Harrison added: “As the economy reopens there will be more-and-more money-making opportunities for driveway owners as sport and music venues welcome back fans and holidaymakers jet away – all needing somewhere to park.”