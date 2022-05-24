This is how to get free shopping vouchers for travelling green in Milton Keynes

The council is piloting a new rewards system through Betterpoints, a national campaign which encourages people to use healthier and more sustainable ways to get around.

Residents can download the Betterpoints Get Around MK App and notch up automatic points if they walk, cycle, use the bus, or travel by MK Connect or the Enterprise Car Club.

The points can be exchanged for free money off vouchers for major retailers such as Currys, Ikea, John Lewis, Pizza Express and many more.

Cycling to work or the shops will earn points

Alternatively, people have the option to donate their points to local charities, including MK Snap and Medical Detection Dogs.

The campaign is now live until the end of September and more information is available here.

The Betterpoints Get Around MK app is available to download for free on Apple and Android devices. Every month one winner will be chosen at random to win a £50 voucher of their choice or 50,000 Betterpoints.

The council is keen for local independent businesses to take part. Any queries should be directed to [email protected]

The app will add points automatically