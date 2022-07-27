This is how you can earn up to £100 a month from your driveway in Milton Keynes

An online portal called YourParkingSpace.co.uk is appealing for more householders to sign up as crowds of rail passengers are swapping the train for their cars.

People with space on their driveway can register with the site and charge either by the hour of by the month for motorists to park there.

Prices range from £5 for a few hours of between around £50 and £125 for a month’s worth of parking. Lock up garages are also in demand.

An empty space on your driveway can earn you a monthly income

The closer to the city centre the address is, the more the price climbs – but it still works out cheaper for drivers than conventional car parks.

YourParkingSpace CEO Harrison Woods said: “With thousands more motorists set to take to the road during widespread rail walkouts, the nation’s car parks, and on-road parking options will no doubt be put under even more pressure.”

He said the company saw a 25% increase in bookings during June’s train strikes

“If our June booking insights are anything to go by, it is clear that many shrewd motorists will look to evade jostling for spaces with other drivers or spending time looking for a spot by reserving pre-booked options.

﻿ “In doing so, countless commuters, event-goers and students can seamlessly navigate these challenges and continue full steam ahead with their plans this summer.”