'This is one of the saddest photos taken in Milton Keynes' say history experts

A photo showing beer left over from a wash-out city carnival has been dubbed one of the saddest scenes in Mk history.

The snap was taken by the former Bletchley Gazette more 47 years ago, in July 1977.

It shows a morose-looking man sitting amid thousands of cans and bottles of beer than were left over from Bletchley Carnival of that year.

The carnival committee had splashed out of the beer, expecting to sell it to the huge crowds that gathered annually to watch the carnival.

Why was all this beer left over from Bletchley Carnival in 1977?

But that year the usually highly successful event was a big flop. The crowds did not gather and the beer was remained unsold.

The old photos from the Gazette went to Living Archive MK, the community organisation that keeps a comprehensive catalogue of the city’s history.

They posted it this month on social media, saying: “The saddest photo in the Archive. Behold the leftover beer from the failure that was the Bletchley Carnival of June 28, 1977.”

But they have no idea of the story behind the photo and why the carnival was such a flop that year – although it is expected that rain could have played a part.

"They (the photos) are only ever labelled with the event and the date because that's how the paper catalogued them. This one just says "Leftover beer from failed Bletchley Carnival" and the date,” said a Living Archive spokesperson.

If you remember what happened to carnival that year, please tell us. We’d love to hear.