This is the best cafe in Milton Keynes, according to massive public vote

For the title has gone to a small, relatively new establishment tucked away on a city industrial estate.

Eco-friendly Woodside Café opened up last summer at Foxhunter Drive in the MK Business Centre at Linford Wood but has lost no time in winning the resounding approval of its customers.

Open from Monday to Friday from 7:30am to 3:30pm, it was this week declared outright winner of the Best Café competition hosted by the city’s two MPs Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt.

Woodside Cafe is on Linford Wood industrial estate in MK

The competition was designed to boost local cafés hit by lockdowns and the cost of living crisis and prompted more than 8,500 public votes over the past few weeks.

Coming in strong second place was Bean In Stony, based in Stony Stratford, followed by The Game Changer Kitchen on Giffard Park.

Ben Everitt, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said: "Congratulations to the Woodside Café for winning the competition and to all the cafes across Milton Keynes who have taken part and created such positive engagement around MK's café scene.

"I've visited so many fantastic cafes during my time as MP so far so I'm glad I didn't have to do any judging and it was brilliant to see we had more than 8,500 public votes to decide the winner!"

MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart pose outside the winning cafe

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, added: "With over 8500 votes cast by the people of Milton Keynes, the MK MPs’ Best Café Competition has come to a close.

“I want to take this opportunity to not only congratulate the winners, Woodside Café, but also recognise all the cafés in my constituency that have participated.”

He added: “We are fortunate to have so many amazing cafés across Milton Keynes, and I look forward to working with ministerial colleagues to see how this government can continue to help them do well.”

You can find a full list of Milton Keynes cafes that took part in the competition below:

Bean in Stony (Stony Stratford)

Camphill Communities Café (Willen Park)

The Codebreaker's Café (Bletchley)

Costa Coffee (Newton Leys)

Courtyard Brasserie (Olney)

Frosts Garden Centre (Woburn Sands)

The Game Changer Kitchen (Giffard Park)

Grounds Café (Emberton Country Park)

Grounds Café (Howe Park Wood)

The Little Coffee Pot (Olney)

MacIntyre Coffee Shop (Great Holm)

MacIntyre Coffee Shop (Stony Stratford)

Milton Keynes Geek Retreat (Central Milton Keynes)

The Old School (Wolverton)

The Quirk Space (Olney)

Tim Hortons (Kingston)

Treat Street (Bletchley)

Upper Regency Café (Central Milton Keynes)

Watering Hole Café - Safari Play (Kiln Farm)

Waterstones - Midsummer Place (Central Milton Keynes)

Woburn Sands Emporium (Woburn Sands)