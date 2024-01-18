News you can trust since 1981
This is the cheapest 'affordable' one bed flat on the market in Central Milton Keynes

The price would still ne out of reach for many people
By Sally Murrer
Published 18th Jan 2024, 13:47 GMT

As new apartments billed as ‘affordable’ spring up all over the city centre, the Citizen has taken a look at how much people will be expected to pay for them.

The cheapest brand new one bedroom flat currently for sale costs £190,000 and is in The Vizion development in 352 Avebury Boulevard.

Our picture gallery shows what you get for your money in the 371sq ft open plan apartment, which is close to the train station and decorated in trendy grey and white.

Advertised on Rightmove, it is being marketed by Cauldwell Property Services.

Meanwhile the most expensive one bed flat is a short distance away at Overgate on the Campbell Wharf development. This costs £275,500.

People who are not in a position to buy will be considering renting – and there are hundreds of new apartments purely for rental being built in the city centre. Some of them as a result of office to housing conversions and many of them are high rise tower blocks.

The average price for a one bed is around £1,300 a month. The cheapest currently available is in Dakota House in The Hub and this is £1,250 pcm – or £288 a week.

The most expensive is in Enigma Square, where there is a residents’ gym and lounge, and this costs £1,470 pcm, which is £339 a week.

The Vizion development offers views of CMK

1. Cheapest new flat on the market at Central Milton Keynes

The Vizion development offers views of CMK

The apartment offers open plan living

2. Cheapest new flat on the market at Central Milton Keynes

The apartment offers open plan living

The kitchen is grey and white

3. Cheapest one bed flat on the market in Central Milton Keynes

The kitchen is grey and white

The living and dining area

4. Cheapest one bed flat on the market at Central Milton Keynes

The living and dining area

