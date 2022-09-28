This is the cheapest new build three-bed home currently on the market in Milton Keynes
The cheapest new build family home in MK requires a minimum £38,500 deposit and monthly mortgage repayments of £1,791, Citizen research has
The Valerian is part of The Wavendon Collection on the new Glebe Farm estate, on the edge of Wavendon Village.
Priced at £385,000, it is the the lowest-priced new build with three bedrooms currently on the market in MK.
The semi-detached home boasts a selection of integrated kitchen appliances, a downstairs cloakroom, an ensuite bathroom to the main bedroom, a north facing garden and two allocated parking spaces.
It is being marketed by Ashberry Homes (North London) and advertised on Rightmove.
The minimum 10% deposit for the home is £38,500, which means the monthly mortgage repayments would be £1,791.
.