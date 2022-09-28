This is the cheapest new build three-bed home currently on the market in Milton Keynes

The Valerian is part of The Wavendon Collection on the new Glebe Farm estate, on the edge of Wavendon Village.

Priced at £385,000, it is the the lowest-priced new build with three bedrooms currently on the market in MK.

The semi-detached home boasts a selection of integrated kitchen appliances, a downstairs cloakroom, an ensuite bathroom to the main bedroom, a north facing garden and two allocated parking spaces.

It is being marketed by Ashberry Homes (North London) and advertised on Rightmove.

The minimum 10% deposit for the home is £38,500, which means the monthly mortgage repayments would be £1,791.

