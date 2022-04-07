This is the cheapest one-bedroom home on the market in Milton Keynes

Located in Giffard Park the home is being sold through estate agent, Brown & Merry, it can be viewed on Zoopla here.

Containing one bathroom and reception room, the well-maintained home has an open plan, re-fitted kitchen.

Two schools are located within a mile of the property, it is three miles from Central Milton Keynes.

Estate agents say the home has been beautifully refurbished by the current vendor.

Another popular feature of the up-for-sale home is the fact it is near to Grand Union Canal.

The gardens outside the leasehold home are communal as is parking on the estate.

It can be viewed now and is located in Bekonscot Court, Giffard Park, Milton Keynes MK14.

