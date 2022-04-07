This is the cheapest one-bedroom home on the market in Milton Keynes

This property is the cheapest one-bedroom home available in Milton Keynes

The cheapest one-bedroom home in Milton Keynes is currently on the market for £140,000.

By James Lowson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:23 pm

Located in Giffard Park the home is being sold through estate agent, Brown & Merry, it can be viewed on Zoopla here.

Containing one bathroom and reception room, the well-maintained home has an open plan, re-fitted kitchen.

Two schools are located within a mile of the property, it is three miles from Central Milton Keynes.

Estate agents say the home has been beautifully refurbished by the current vendor.

Another popular feature of the up-for-sale home is the fact it is near to Grand Union Canal.

The gardens outside the leasehold home are communal as is parking on the estate.

It can be viewed now and is located in Bekonscot Court, Giffard Park, Milton Keynes MK14.

You can look at the key features of the property by clicking through our photo gallery below:

1. Living room

The living room in the property, which opens out into the re-fitted kitchen.

2. Bathroom

The bathroom in the property, it has been refitted and contains everything you'd need and expect, including a heated towel rail and extractor fan.

3. Communal gardens

The communal gardens on the estate the property is situated in.

4. Communal car park

The communal car park also shared with other residents on the estate

