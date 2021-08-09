This is the cheapest six bedroom detached house on the market in Milton Keynes this week

A detached six bedrooms house on Ashland has gone on the market for offers over £535,000.

The spacious property, which is on Genesis Green, is being marketed by Manchester-based Springbok Properties.

It has a lounge, dining room, a kitchen with another dining area, downstairs cloakroom and a master bedroom with an ensuite and balcony. The rooms are spread out over three floors.

The property also offers an enclosed garden to the rear, a garage, parking, double glazing and central heating, say Springbok agents.

