This is the cheapest six bedroom detached house on the market in Milton Keynes this week

A detached six bedrooms house on Ashland has gone on the market for offers over £535,000.
The spacious property, which is on Genesis Green, is being marketed by Manchester-based Springbok Properties.
It has a lounge, dining room, a kitchen with another dining area, downstairs cloakroom and a master bedroom with an ensuite and balcony. The rooms are spread out over three floors.
The property also offers an enclosed garden to the rear, a garage, parking, double glazing and central heating, say Springbok agents.
