This is the cheapest six bedroom detached house on the market in Milton Keynes this week

It's up for offers over £535,000

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 9th August 2021, 3:04 pm

A detached six bedrooms house on Ashland has gone on the market for offers over £535,000.

The spacious property, which is on Genesis Green, is being marketed by Manchester-based Springbok Properties.

It has a lounge, dining room, a kitchen with another dining area, downstairs cloakroom and a master bedroom with an ensuite and balcony. The rooms are spread out over three floors.

The property also offers an enclosed garden to the rear, a garage, parking, double glazing and central heating, say Springbok agents.

There is a kitchen with a dining area

The lounge has French doors leading to the garden

There's also a separate dining rooms for more formal occasions

Downstairs there is a conservatory too

