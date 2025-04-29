This is the most dangerous bridge in Milton Keynes - for low-flying swans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wildlife experts have called for urgent safety improvements to a bridge that spans a city lake – because it’s posing such a danger to swans,

In the past week alone two low-flying swans have been killed after colliding with traffic on the bridge that spans Caldecotte Lake, on the H10 Bletcham Way.

One vehicle was written off as a result of one of the accidents.

Now the city’s MK Swan Rescue group has written a formal letter to Milton Keynes City Council highways department, urging that work be carried out to prevent swans from flying so low over the bridge.

The letter suggest suitable deterrents could include bird flight diverters,, which use reflected sunlight and glow-in-the-dark luminescence to increase visibility to birds, or reflective tapes to create motion and flashes of light that dissuade birds from flying into the area.

Another measure could be bird deterrent flags that flutter in the wind to act as an visual deterrent and help guide swans away from the bridge span, the letter suggests.

At Abberton Reservoir in Essex more than 500 spiral diverters were added to power lines. Before this, 28 swans had died across two spring seasons; after installation, only one swan fatality was recorded in the following two years.

And at West Hythe in Kent, UK Power Networks used fluorescent diverters to reduce collisions between swans and overhead lines.

“While these measures were originally designed for overhead cables, the same principles apply to bridges and similar structures. Bird diverters, reflective devices and flags can all be adapted to suit bridge environments, providing a humane, low-impact way to enhance visibility and encourage birds to alter their flight path,” the letter states.

“I understand that any solutions must comply with wildlife protection legislation and be environmentally sensitive. However, given the increasing frequency and severity of these incidents, I believe this issue warrants urgent attention,” it adds.

The letter is signed by Allie Humphries, who is Director and Senior Rescuer at MK Swan Rescue.

MK Swan Rescue helps water birds in distress at lakes all over the city. If you spot a bird needing help, the group’s contact details are here.