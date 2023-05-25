This is the new 'blue box' that could help save lives of vulnerable residents all over Milton Keynes

A council team that helps thousands of local people live independently in their own homes has introduced a new lifesaving piece of technology – in the form of a blue box.

Inside the box are wireless instruments to measure key health markers like blood pressure, temperature, pulse, and respiration rate.

This means that signs of deterioration or illness can be identified earlier and a clinical response can be arranged before the resident deteriorates too far.

The blue box contains wireless equipment for vital health checks

Mobile wardens from the City Council’s Care and Response team have this month been equipped with the Whzan blue boxes to support vulnerable residents all over MK.

The scheme is already used by the NHS and carers nationally to monitor thousands of people every day. Results from the health checks create a nationally recognised early warning score (called NEWS2) that can be passed on to healthcare professionals.

Milton Keynes City Council’s 20-strong Care and Response team members are trained as control room operators and mobile wardens. As well as giving advice and reassurance over the phone, they’re often called on to alert emergency services, contact a family member, or visit a caller at home if they’ve had a fall or other difficulties.

The service supplies equipment including alarm units, personal pendants, fall sensors, medication reminders, and bogus caller buttons.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, and Beverley Hawkins from the City Council’s Care and Response service demonstrate the new blue box

In the past year, responders went out almost 6,500 times and assisted 1,667 people who had fallen over. The team also made more than 10,000 phone calls which includes welfare checks on residents.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “Our dedicated Care and Response team is the fourth emergency service for thousands vulnerable and elderly residents. By checking a resident’s vital signs with the new blue box, the team can reassure our clients and provide medical professionals with baseline medical information after a fall or other incident.

"For thousands of residents and families, including my own, the Care and Response service is offering piece of mind.”