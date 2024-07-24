This is the new-style 'hamburger' roundabout planned for Milton Keynes - and you can drive straight across it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drastic new style of roundabout proposed for MK will bring a whole new meaning to the phrase drive-thru burger.

For MK City Council is planning to build a ‘hamburger’ roundabout at Monkston on the V11 Tongwell Street, one of the city’s busiest areas.

Also known as a cut-through roundabout, it would have a road straight through the middle of it, necessitatating the use of traffic lights to avoid confusion for motorists.

The design would reduce congestion in the area, which is frequently busy with traffic going to and from the M1, says the council.

This hamburger roundabout was planned for the Bristol Ring Road but later shelved. Milton Keynes Council wants to build a similar one here

They have this week opened a public consultation for how to improve traffic flows at Monkston - and also Brinklow roundabout.

“We have carried out significant assessments including traffic modelling to look at what options are the best and now we want to hear from you,” said a city council spokesperson.

Two designs were shortlisted for Monkston – an enlarged signalised roundabout and a hamburger, similar to the one on the A322 at Bracknell.

“The hamburger design is considered to be efficient and lower cost, due to a smaller footprint, so this option was taken forward as the preferred option”, said the spokesperson.

MK City Council's diagram shows how the hamburger roundabout would work at Monkston

The advantages of the hamburger style is that subway structures will not be affected, it would be cost effective, improve traffic queues and meet future capacity for new developments.

But the council admits the disadvantage would be the “unfamiliar roundabout layout for Milton Keynes”, where drivers are so accustomed to the multiple traditional style roundabouts.

“The road users will need to get used to the different layout,” said the spokesperson.

A similar scheme was planned by South Gloucestershire Council for the A4174 Bristol ring road but was shelved after “overwhelming opposition”.

Meanwhile, the preferred option by MK City Council to improve the busy Brinklow roundabout is to fit it with traffic lights.

The signalisation would mean movements on the nearside lane on each arm would be reassigned to allow for ahead movements – and it would result in a “significant reduction” in delays, says the council.