This is the smallest and cheapest freehold property on the market in Milton Keynes this week

A one bedroom bungalow is the smallest and cheapest home for sale in Milton Keynes at the moment.

Marketed by Connells estate agents, the end of terrace property in situated in Tandra on Beanhill.

They say the bungalow offers excellent access into both Central Milton Keynes and Bletchley.

It includes an entrance porchway, lounge/diner, kitchen, inner lobby, a bedroom, bathroom and gardens to the front and back.

The property is double glazed, in good order and has from gas central heating.

But, despite the price, it's been slow to sell and has been on the market since January.

1. The bungalow is priced at 150,000

2. The front gardenis enclosed by a low level timber fence with an access gate. A pathway leads to the front door.

3. The lounge diner measure 11' 7" x 17' 1" ( 3.53m x 5.21m ). There's a window to rear aspect and door leading into the rear garden. The room has a radiator and electric fireplace.

4. Another view of the living room