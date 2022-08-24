This is the sort of house you can buy for a cool £1.4m in Milton Keynes

The property is in Walton End on Wavendon Gate and is being sold by Connells on Rightmove.

It has five double bedrooms, four bathrooms - including two en suites – a 21ft long kitchen, a utility room, lounge, dining room and music studio.

There are large gardens to the front and rear and the enclosed back garden boasts a swimming pool.

For parking there is a driveway and a double garage.

The deposit to buy the house would be a minimum £147,500, making the mortgage repayments £6,158 a month.

Take a look through our gallery of photographs to see what you get for your money.

There is a large kitchen and separate utility room

The dining room

The living room

There is even a music room that could double as a study