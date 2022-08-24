News you can trust since 1981
The house is on a large plot

This is the sort of house you can buy for a cool £1.4m in Milton Keynes

A detached five-bedroom house with its own swimming pool in the back garden has gone on the market for £1,475,000 on a city estate.

By Sally Murrer
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:02 am

The property is in Walton End on Wavendon Gate and is being sold by Connells on Rightmove.

It has five double bedrooms, four bathrooms - including two en suites – a 21ft long kitchen, a utility room, lounge, dining room and music studio.

There are large gardens to the front and rear and the enclosed back garden boasts a swimming pool.

For parking there is a driveway and a double garage.

The deposit to buy the house would be a minimum £147,500, making the mortgage repayments £6,158 a month.

Take a look through our gallery of photographs to see what you get for your money.

1. Offers over £1.4m are sought

There is a large kitchen and separate utility room

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Offers over £1.4m are sought

The dining room

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Offers over £1.4m are sought

The living room

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Offers over £1.4m are sought

There is even a music room that could double as a study

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Milton KeynesRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 3