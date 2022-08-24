This is the sort of house you can buy for a cool £1.4m in Milton Keynes
A detached five-bedroom house with its own swimming pool in the back garden has gone on the market for £1,475,000 on a city estate.
By Sally Murrer
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:02 am
It has five double bedrooms, four bathrooms - including two en suites – a 21ft long kitchen, a utility room, lounge, dining room and music studio.
There are large gardens to the front and rear and the enclosed back garden boasts a swimming pool.
For parking there is a driveway and a double garage.
The deposit to buy the house would be a minimum £147,500, making the mortgage repayments £6,158 a month.
Take a look through our gallery of photographs to see what you get for your money.
