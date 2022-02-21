This is what you get for £335 a WEEK in one of the thousands of 'build to rent' flats coming to Central Milton Keynes

The first 'build to rent' flats at Solstice Apartments in the heart of CMK have been released and you can see what you get in our picture gallery tour.

This two bedroomed show apartment has gone on the rental market at £1,450 per calendar month, which equates to £335 a week.

Situated on Silbury Boulevard, opposite the shopping centre, the development was built on the site of two former office blocks.

It is one of a string of new apartment blocks springing up in the city centre after MK Council has given developers planning permission. Most of them are being built for rental only, to give more people a chance to finding housing in MK.

Solstice apartments consists of 139 furnished flats, a fitness room, communal roof terraces, complimentary Wi-Fi and even a parcel collection service.

Car parking is described as an "optional extra".

Developers Grainger promised when they were granted planning permission that 14 of the flats would be available at "discount rents" of £840 a month to help the city's housing crisis.

At the time, a company spokesman told the Citizen 'discount' tenants must have a household income of £30,000 and under and must live/work in Central Milton Keynes.

He said: "Nobody on housing benefit will be immediately declined from having an apartment at Solstice Apartments. They need to meet the criteria. However, Grainger won't accept people on housing benefits if their monthly rent is more than a third of their monthly income. This applies to everyone, not just those on housing benefits."

Let by Connells Lettings, Milton Keynes, this apartment is available from April 12.

It includes good storage options, integrated white goods and flexible tenancies of up to three years.

Grainger plc is the UK’s largest provider of modern rental homes and residents will benefit from the company’s "expertise, professionalism and commitment to great customer service," say Connells.

1. The living room Photo Sales

2. Close up of the kitchen Photo Sales

3. Bathroom Photo Sales

4. Bedroom one Photo Sales