Bletchley Park, former top-secret home of Britain’s Codebreakers, has published its programme of activities for this summer.

The heritage attraction and museum,has a packed calendar of exciting things to do and interactive tours for the whole family to enjoy. And entry is free to children under 12.

This summer the park is launching ‘Crafty Commanders and Codebreakers’, a specially designed, interactive learning workshop where families can learn more about the invasion of Sicily by sea and air by Allied forces 80 years ago.

Bletchley Park has a host of fun activities on offer this summer in MK

Visitors can discover some of the creative methods used by the Allies to confuse and deceive the enemy forces to help keep their real plans hidden. They can then have a go at some codebreaking of their own, make gliders and parachutes and test them out, and even make their own sneaky plans!*

In addition, the museum will also be bringing back family-friendly tours: ‘Amazing People, Amazing Machines’ is an interactive tour where you will learn some surprising new facts, explore everyday life at Bletchley Park and maybe even take part in some top-secret war work.**

There will be live music in the grounds every Saturday in August, featuring world-renowned vintage vocalists singing jazz, blues, and swing, as well as popular songs from the 1940s. Taking the stage will be Johnny Victory, Fiona Harrison, Miss Sarah Jane and Miss Lilly Lovejoy.

Visitors can still experience all of Bletchley Park’s 27 exhibitions including the largest and newest exhibition The Intelligence Factory, featuring exciting interactive displays, including a chance to dress up in wartime uniforms and practice overseeing the workers at Bletchley Park at the height of the war.

There is also the cinematic experience, D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion, giving the chance to discover the top-secret role Bletchley Park played in the planning and implementation of D-Day.

Visitors can also soak up the atmosphere that will surely whet appetites for the popular autumn 1940s Weekend taking place on 23-24 September as, subject to weather, the Lancaster and Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be flying above Bletchley Park on certain weekends over the summer.

Families can also collect a Top-Secret Mission Pack for £1 at Admissions and complete exciting activities in important locations to discover what happened there during WW2. They can official identity card at the gate, sign the official secrets act in the Mansion, and take part in codebreaking in Hut 6 and find out more about The Intelligence Factory

Dawn Barlow, Head of Operations at Bletchley Park said: “We are hugely excited to have so much going on here this summer. We are keen to celebrate the summer months and welcome all visitors, near and far, young and old! We love seeing families interacting with each other and engaging in different ways with the Bletchley Park story. It is great to see different generations enjoying a puzzle, game or craft together, sparking conversation, learning AND enjoying a day out!”

For local residents there is an exclusive discount - people who live within a 10-mile radius of Bletchley Park receive half-price admission. Any ticket is an annual pass, so pay once, and you can visit as much as you want for a year.