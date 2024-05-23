This is when Milton Keynes residents need to register to vote in the general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK City Council has issued guidelines about how to ensure you can vote in the general election.

The move comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday (Wednesday) announced the date of July 4.

Our council is now reminding people not currently registered to vote to complete the registration process by midnight on Tuesday June 18.

If you have already registered to vote, you will be sent a poll card in early to mid June.

Anyone who is unsure if they are registered to vote can call Milton Keynes City Council on 01908 254706 or email [email protected] to check.

"Registering to vote is simple and takes less than five minutes. You’ll need your National Insurance number,” said a council spokesman.

All voters required to show ID at polling stations. The forms of ID that are accepted are:

• Passport

• Driving licence (including provisional license)

• Blue Badge

• Certain concessionary travel cards

• Identity card with PASS mark (this includes the All in 1 MK card)

• Biometric Immigration Document

• Defence Identity Card

• Certain national identity cards

The council spokesman said: “You can still use these forms of ID, even if they have expired, provided the photo remains a good likeness of you.

"If you don’t have this type of ID, you will need to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk or request a paper copy by contacting the city council on 01908 254706 or emailing [email protected]. The deadline to apply for this is 5pm on June 26.”

Milton Keynes has a Conservative stronghold with two MPs, Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt.

In previous general elections, the city has had two parliamentary constituencies – MK North and MK South. But following a review by The Boundary Commission for England, we now have three – Buckingham and Bletchley, Milton Keynes Central and Milton Keynes North.

These will all be hotly contested on 4 July.