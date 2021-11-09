This is when the big Christmas lights switch-on will happen in Central Milton Keynes this weekend

Milton Keynes’ grand Christmas lights switch-on will take place at the city centre on Saturday.

Organised by MyMiltonKeynes, the event starts outside Midsummer Place from 4pm.

There will be fireworks, lasers, snow, fire, music and of course the main man, Santa and his MK Mascot entourage.

The whole of CMK will be lit up

At 5pm, the button will be pressed to turn on 64,000 LED lights in the shape of parcels and the three kings. They will be wrapped around every tree lining CMK’s boulevards to give an amazing festive show.

MyMiltonKeynes is otherwise known as Milton Keynes Business Improvement District (BID) and is a business-funded partnership that gives businesses within the Central Milton Keynes area the power to get together, decide what improvements they want to make in their city centre and how they will be managed.

BID Chief Executive Melanie Beck MBE, said: “We can’t wait to kick off Christmas in Milton Keynes. The BID is thrilled to be able to present this community event, which showcases local talent and offers collaborative opportunities for businesses from across CMK to bring festive cheer to MK.”