This is where Santa's float will be visiting in Milton Keynes this year

MK Watling Rotary Club has announced the dates and locations of the famous Santa float tours this year.

The excitement will kick off on Sunday December 5, when Father Christmas will be travelling the streets of the Poets estate in Newport Pagnell.

On Sunday December 12 it will tour the Poets Estate in Bletchley and on Friday December 17 it is the turn of Old Farm Park and Brown’s Wood.

The Santa float is enjoyed by thousands of families in Milton Keynes

Finally, on Sunday December 19, the float will be at Bletchley's Saints Estate and Far Bletchley.

Times for all the visits are between 6pm and 8pm and all are subject to weather and Covid rules.

A spokesman for the club said: "Since 2011 we have been privileged to accompany Santa as he travels around Milton Keynes in December.

"We usually knock on doors as we pass, so that people can see the float, and we also raise money for local causes. However as a result of Covid-19 we made some changes for 2020 and we are going to keep with most of them for 2021.

Santa is getting ready for his tour

"To begin, we will pop leaflets through the doors of the houses on each route at least a couple of days before. For everyone's safety, we won't be knocking on doors on the night, instead we are asking you to listen out for us and then stay safely by your door, or on your drive or garden to wave to Santa. We also ask people to social distance from people you don’t live with and not gather around the float."

The float tour is this year supporting The Henry Allen Trust who help children battling cancer and their families.

You can donate online here or through Paypal here.

Over the years MK Watling Rotary Club has raised over £12,000 for local causes and charities, including Willen Hospice, MK Winter Night Shelter and Open Door.

The spokesman said: "As you might expect, our visits will be dependent on the Covid-19 regulations on the day and are also weather permitting. This means that we might need to cancel at short notice, or perhaps to postpone to a different date. For this reason we ask you not to promise any Santa fans you know that we will be coming."