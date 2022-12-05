This is where to go to see residents' spectacular Christmas light displays this year in Milton Keynes

The energy price crisis has not deterred some festive-loving households from putting on spectacular displays of Christmas lights this year.

Two of the traditional streets, Kennington Close in Newport Pagnell and Summerhayes in Great Linford, have once again gone all out and are expected to attract thousands of visitors over the next few weeks.

Both are free to visit and donations will be collected and given to Willen Hospice.

A drone's eye view of Kennington Close in Newport Pagnell

In Kennington Close, which is on the Green Park estate, every house in the cul-de-sac is festooned to resemble a mini Winter Wonderland.

There are lights strung across the street and even along the garden fences – and the effect is like walking onto a festive filmset, say visitors.

People are asked to park considerately nearby and walk around the display, where collection boxes are installed.

A spokesman for the cul de sac said: “Our lights are all installed, managed and operated by the residents of Kennington Close. They all buy their own lights, use their own electricity and give their time every year to put on this display to delight children and adults alike.”

Part of the Christmas lights display in Summerhayes, Great Linford

Meanwhile an ordinary street in Great Linford has been dubbed ‘Christmas Street’ for its magnificent festive displays, which have raised tens of thousands for Willen Hospice over the years,

Summerhayes Christmas Lights are now switched on and ready to view.

A spokesman said: “If you are driving to see the lights please park safely and remember that there may be children in the road.”

But one street usually famed for its Christmas display has decided not to light up this year – because electricity is simply too expensive.

Boxberry Gardens in Walnut Tree has attracted crowds of visitors over the past couple of years.

This year a spokesman said: “It is with a heavy heart that after much consideration and given the current energy climate and general cost of living increases that sadly the residents of Boxberry Gardens are unable to provide a charity display this year. This decision has not come easily...”

“While some homes may be decorated a little we must stress that they are not for a public display and only for personal choice.”