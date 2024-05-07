This is where you can privately rent a home that allows pets in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company behind a new development of 329 city apartments says it helping to ease the city’s rental crisis - partly because it allows tenants to bring their pets.

The one, two and three bedroom apartments were this month declared to view at the Park Square MK development, on the site of the old Wyevale Garden Centre at CMK.

And the operators report they have already seen a “massive response” from potential residents with hundreds signing up to take a look.

Cats and dogs are allowed in the new Park Square apartments to rent at Central Milton Keynes

The prices start from £1,350 per month for a one-bed apartment, £1,670 for two bedrooms and £2,180 for three bedrooms.

One of the problems most often faced by people looking to rent in the city is the difficulty of finding somewhere suitable that will allow them to bring their pets with them. Unusually, Park Square MK allows pets to kept in all its properties.

Leasing Manager Caley Merchant said, “Because there are so few homes to rent in the city, people often have to make do with places that really aren’t what they’re looking for. By creating a real community feel, allowing pets and providing lots of reasons and opportunities for people to come together, we’re hopeful that our residents will feel like they’ve found the ideal home, rather than somewhere where they’re just making do.”

The apartment buildings have been designed with modern living in mind and include co-working spaces for those who work from home and eight private sound-proof pods where people can hold meetings or video calls.

There are landscaped gardens with a water feature, a private roof terrace, residents’ lounges, private dining areas, a games room and a gym.

Park Square general manager Holly Birmingham said: “We’re seeing a great deal of interest from potential residents because of the significant shortage of quality apartments in MK. Many of them tell us they’re not just looking for somewhere to live, but somewhere to make a home in a real community. That’s always been our aim.”

According to Rightmove, the number of available rental listings in the city is still 34% below pre-pandemic levels, while the number of people looking to rent a home in Milton Keynes is 44% higher than before COVID struck.