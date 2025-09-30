This is why 5 homeless men, a woman and a dog are living permanently in our Sainsbury's car park in Milton Keynes

The small band of homeless people choosing to live in Sainsbury’s underground car park are causing a king-size problem for shoppers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five men, one woman and a mastiff-type dog have moved permanently into a corner of the car park over the past few weeks, keeping their belongings in Sainsbury trolleys and sometimes using the floor as a toilet.

Shoppers have complained of stepping over human faeces and urine and finding needles and crack pipes scattered around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building, which provides convenient 24-hour a day shelter from the cold and rain, has long been a popular hang-out for homeless people, drug users and beggars. But the current situation is the worst ever, say shoppers.

Sainsbury's say they have tried their best to deter homeless people from living in their Milton Keynes car park

"It has got worse over the last few weeks in particular,” said one. “There is a very bad smell in the car park and in the lifts - as they urinate etc in these areas and do not wash. This is very unhygienic. There is also graffiti on the wall where they are living.”

She added: “I have been followed across the car park by one of the homeless men...It was very scary and intimidating.”

The shopper reported the incident to Thames Valley Police – but was disappointed with the response. “The police told me that they do not have powers to physically move these people or to arrest them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has even spoken to two of the managers at Sainsbury's and a security guard about the problem.

"They told me that they call the police on a regular basis who ask the homeless people to move on. They move on for 10 minutes and as soon as the police leav, they are back in their corner of the car park,” she said.

Despite constant efforts from Sainsbury's to improve the area with increased cleaning, security, and even structural changes like shutters for the lower floor, the problem of rough sleeping persists.

One visitor said: "I went there and I was stepping over human faeces and pools of urine. The place stank so much that it made me feel sick. I abandoned all plans to shop and went elsewhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “It’s in a disgusting state. I was walking from my car with my children, about to go into Sainsbury’s, when we passed a drug user sitting on the floor shooting up with a needle…. Something needs to be done about this.”

MK City Council is committed to working with the homeless population but has no jurisdiction over the car park, which is managed by a private company, Euro Car Parks.

The council prides itself on offering help and accommodation to every homeless person in need in the city – however, some have refused help or do not qualify for it because they are unwilling or unable to kick their habit of using drugs or alcohol.

An MKCC spokesperson said: “We will continue to work with the homeless people. While not everyone is ready to take the first step straight away, we don’t give up on anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Citizen approached two of the men living in a corner of the car park. They told us: “It’s not our fault. We have nowhere else to live.

"This isn’t ideal but at least it’s warm and dry. It’s better than sleeping on the street.”