This is why a graffiti mural has suddenly appeared on Grade II listed house in historic part of Milton Keynes

A householder has had a giant graffiti mural painted on the wall of his Grade II listed farmhouse in historic Willen Village.

Derek Edwards knows there will be repercussions as it contravenes all planning regulations.

But he says it is worth it because the mural is advertising a good cause that is close to his heart.

The mural on the historic Milton Keynes farmhouse states that spare rooms can spare lives

Derek, 65, is co-founder of a charity called Nadiya, which helps find homes for refugees and empower them with opportunities and resources to create a brighter, more promising future.

Over the past two years, since the Russia-Ukraine war began, Nadiya has helped more than 500 people, settling them in 177 new homes in the UK.

Most of them initially came to say with host families and then the charity helps find them a permanent home of their own. They help furnish the homes – IKEA recently donated £4.1m of furniture to them – and integrate them into British culture with donated tickets to events such as football matches and concerts.

Nadiya has also been involved with around 150 aid convoys of vital supplies sent to the Ukraine,

The house is 400 years old

"We have some amazing donations. People have been really supportive,” he said.

He organised to have the mural on his 400-year-old Milton Road home, opposite the main entrance to Willen Hospice, through the Wunderman Thompson marketing agency and a professional artist painted it for free.

It shows a person being pulled through a window to safety and a message states: ‘Spare rooms can spare lives’ above the charity’s name

Nadiya is hoping it will encourage more people to consider using spare space in their home to host a refugee or refugee family. Anybody interested can contact the charity here.

Derek Edwards- is co-founder of Nadiya charity to help refugees

Meanwhile, as more and more people are noticing the mural and posting photos on social media, Derek is waiting to get a ticking off, or even an order for the painting to be removed, from local planning bosses.