This is why church bells all over Milton Keynes were ringing out last night

Last night saw church bells all over MK ringing out praise for the NHS on its 73rd birthday.

The efforts were designed to give thanks for the efforts of the NHS during the pandemic, and the dedication and skill of its staff.

Among those ringing in Milton Keynes were the six bells of St Mary’s church at Woughton-on-the-Green.

The bellringers at St Mary's

Local councillor Martin Petchey, who is chair of the local branch of the Oxford Diocesan Guild of bellringers, was one of the bellringers there.

He said: “Through most of the pandemic bells have been silent because ringers have been unable to meet indoors in the belfry – now six of us can meet in the belfry, after May’s relaxations, and we we will be seizing that opportunity to represent the nation in giving thanks for the NHS” he said.