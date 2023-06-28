Many people using Skyline taxis in Milton Keynes today (Wednesday) are confused about why the price of their journey has suddenly increased by £2.

Some passengers have taken to social media to complain, saying they were not informed of the extra charge when they booked.

The reason for the temporary extra charge is that today marks the start of Eid-al Adha, one of the most important festivals in the Muslim culture.

Skyline Taxis have put their fares up today because it's the start of Eid al-Adha

Many of Skyline’s drivers are Muslims and some choose not to work during Eid while others are persuaded to do so for extra money.

The company also imposes a similar £2 per journey increase at certain times during the holy month of Ramadan, when the drivers observe a strict daily fast from dawn until sunset.

A spokesman for Skyline told the Citizen during Ramadan last year: “We charge a very competitive rate… Many of our drivers are Muslim and Ramadan is very important to them. They deserve a little extra to come to work during their fast.”

Skyline posted on its Facebook page today: “Happy Eid Mubarak!. Here's wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the occasion of Eid.”

Muslims all over the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha

Mubarak is an Arabic term that means ‘blessed feast or festival’.

Eid-al Adha is celebrated for three to four days. Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, it is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

It honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice one of his sons, either Ishmael or Isaac, as an act of obedience to God's command.

The day is often marked with the sacrifice of an animal, often a goat, sheep or cow, and the distribution of the meat among neighbours, family members and the poor. Muslims often decorate their homes and invite families and friends for food and to exchange gifts and sweets and gifts.

Some non-Muslims on social media have slammed the extra £2 Eid taxi charge, saying it is unfair to people of different religions or cultures.