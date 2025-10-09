This is why Milton Keynes is a sea of bollards at the moment, causing long delays for drivers

Frustrated drivers are complaining of long delays by a ‘sea of bollards’ and roadworks springing up all over the city.

Drivers have reported that getting from A to B along certain routes is “pure hell”, wit the worst delays taking place from Newport Pagnell towards Kingston and along the V8 Marlborough Street.

"It used to take me a few minutes to nip to Tesco at Kingston. Now it’s taking more than half an hour. Everywhere I look there are bollards, hundreds of them,” said one motorist.

Another said: “Driving in Milton Keynes at the moment is as bad as driving in London. What on earth is happening?”

Milton Keynes currently sports a sea of bollards, causing delays and frustration for motorists

The Citizen asked MK City Council why so many works were happening at the same time on local roads.

A spokesperson admitted: "There are more roadworks around the city than usual. In September, we issued 938 permits to utility companies, service providers and developers for essential infrastructure work. It’s usually around 750 on average per month.”

They added: “While we’re legally obliged to grant these permits, we do work with contractors to minimise disruption as far as is possible, for example by staggering start and end times and dates."

"Some of the projects are significant, such as on the V8 where high voltage cables are being put in to increase power capacity for MK University Hospital as it grows, and at Marsh End Roundabout in Newport Pagnell to give access to new homes and a school, shops and other community facilities."

"We’re also working around the city repairing potholes and resurfacing before the cold weather sets in. We appreciate everyone’s patience while the works are happening.

Meanwhile, National Highways has warned that motorists will have several road closures to avoid this week, with three of them expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

These are:

• A5, ongoing until October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill - exit slip road closure, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion for construction improvement/upgrade works.

• A5, from October 6 to October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Portway roundabout entry slip road - lane closure for trenching works on behalf of National Grid.

• A5, from October 6 to October 11, slight delays - A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture cutting and planting.

• A5, from October 13 to October 31, slight delays - A5 both directions, Redmoor roundabout exit slip road - lane closures for signals scheme on behalf of MK Council.

• A5, from October 15 to October 16, moderate delays – A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures and lane closures due to signage works.

• A5, from October 15 to October 16, slight delays - A5 southbound, Old Stratford Roundabout to Abbey Hill - exit slip road carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A5, from October 20 to October 24, moderate delays - A5 northbound, Abbey Hill Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion due to - bridge/structure works.

• M1, from 10pm October 20 to 5am October 21, slight delays – M1 southbound, junction 15 to 14 - lane closure for communications.