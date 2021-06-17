THIS is why new luxury hotel is clad in mirrored steel at Central Milton Keynes

Mirrored steel cladding being placed on the city's newest and tallest hotel came into its own during this week's sunshine.

Talented photographer Gill Prince took this amazing 'blue on blue' reflections shot while passing the Marlborough Gate site.

"With some of the mirror facade now in place, you can really start to see how amazing Hotel La Tour MK is going to look when finished," she said.

Blue on blue at Hotel La Tour. Photo: Gill Prince Photography

Four star Hotel La Tour is due to open next year and will comprise 261 bedrooms, a fourteenth floor sky bar and restaurant offering panoramic views of Campbell Park, a 12,900 sq ft conference space, an external terrace.

There will also be a panoramic lift providing a "unique visual experience" of Milton Keynes as people travel to the top floor.

The huge hotel sits at Milton Keynes' highest point and was topped out at its maximum 50m height in May..

Now main contractor Winvic has since busy covering the 14-storey structure with floor to roof mirrored cladding made from stainless steel.

The hotel is due to be finished by next year

The final touch will be a 30m high, LED-lit stainless steel circle on the eastern façade. The ‘sun’ design will be visible up the city’s Midsummer Boulevard, which was created to align with the sun on the longest day of the year.