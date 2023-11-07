This is why our loos have been a bit smelly recently, say bosses at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Shoppers at centre:mk have been complaining about the whiff

Shoppers at centre:mk have complained about the whiff of stale urine coming from the public toilets there – but centre bosses have this week come up with an explanation.

People recently reported a smell of stale urine coming from both the gents and ladies loos. At times it was so strong, it could be smelled in Silbury Boulevard as they approached the toilets, they said.

The Citizen contacted the centre’s management team and a spokesperson told us problems had been caused by recent storms, which affected the drains.

The public loos at centre:mk are regularly cleaned and maintained but recent storms and drainage problems caused a not of a pong

They said: “We are disappointed to hear you’ve been getting complaints.

“We have rigorous cleaning schedules in place and the toilets are regularly inspected. The recent storms have been challenging for everyone. They have created some issues with the drains, not specifically the toilets, but it has caused some ‘smells’ which we have had to deal with. It’s all resolved now. "

They added: “Given the state of the art fragrance injection system we have in place, we are confident that any impact is temporary.

“The toilets have a housekeeping team situated in the toilets continuously while the centre is open, so there are cleaning staff on duty all of the time.

"We also have a maintenance team onsite who regularly inspect the toilets on a daily basis to make sure they are working properly. The team use normal toilet cleaning products such as antibacterial sprays and toilet cleaner. We are looking at adding more air freshening pumps into the airflow system going forward.”