This is why there's a strong smell of SAUSAGES sizzling in Milton Keynes

People in Bletchley may be noticing a strong smell of sausages cooking – and there’s a good reason for it.

For the kitchens at Milton Keynes College are playing host to the judging of the official UK Sausage Week this week.

And this means judges are cooking up literally hundreds of humble bangers from all over the country to find the tastiest and meatiest entries.

The week takes place in the Autumn and is hailed as the UK’s biggest annual event promoting sausages.

Throughout August sausage-makers are encourage to send their products in to be judged under a list of 10 categories, ranging from Best Traditional Pork and Best Beef to Best Chipolata and Best Cocktail Sausage.

The Brasserie Kitchen at MK College’s Sherwood Drive campus was chosen as the best venue for the tonnes of sausages to be received, stored and cooked en masse.

Cooking and judging began this week, with the smell of hundreds of sizzling sausages filling the air around the college.

A spokesperson said: “The UK Sausage Week judging is officially underway! The judging panel is making its way through hundreds of product entries at the test kitchens at Milton Keynes College.”

They added: "Organisers report a flying start’ to the 2025 judging process.”

Not only must the judges pick winners for each category, but they must also select the single banger to be declared the Supreme Sausage Champion in the event, which is organised by YPL Exhibitions & Events and backed by Meat Management magazine.

The spokesperson said: “With sausages being so important to the meat industry and also a much loved staple food enjoyed by many, many millions of consumers, the initiative is specifically designed to support the trade and its suppliers, and to generate substantial interest and increased revenues over the all-important autumn period, a key time for sausage sales both at retail and wholesale.”

UK Sausage Week (UKSW) begins on October 27 with a celebration lunch in London, aptly at Butchers Hall, where the UK Supreme Sausage Champion and category winners will be revealed.

Last year’s winner of the Best Pork Sausage category was Porky Whites Signature Surrey Sausage, and this also went on to be declared the UK Supreme Sausage Champion.

The Best Chipolata Sausage was the Handmade Free Range Chipolata from Frank Parker Butchers.