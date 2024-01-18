People have been reporting no water at all, or just a dribble coming out of taps

People in some parts of Milton Keynes have been having problems with water pressure today due to a power cut affecting Anglian Water’s pumps.

Hundreds of households were left without any water earlier this morning, while others had just a dribble coming out of taps.

Anglian Water has messaged many customers explained what the problem is. And they say it could take “a bit of time” to fix.

The message reads: “A power cut in MK has affected has affected our pumps, meaning water is not getting around the network in the usual way.

“Our technicians are on site working hard but the network may take a bit of time to recover.“

The affected parts of the city include Central Milton Keynes, Fishermead, Conniburrow, Eaglestone, Stantonbury, far Bletchley and the Lakes Estate.