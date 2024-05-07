Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People in MK are being asked to have their say on a new political map for Milton Keynes City Council.

Days after Labour took control of the council following last week’s local elections, the Local Government Boundary Commission has announced it is developing a new pattern of wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has decided that the number of councillors in Milton Keynes should be 60. This is a change from the current council which has 57.

A map of the council wards on Milton Keynes

The Commission wants to hear what residents and organisations think about their local area and 10 week consultation on the proposals will run until July 15.

Its officials say they are reviewing Milton Keynes to make sure councillors represent about the same number of electors and that ward arrangements help the council work effectively. They wants to be sure that its proposals “reflect community ties and identities”.

A spokesperson said: “The Commission is interested in views on which communities should be part of the same ward. What facilities do people share, such as parks, leisure centres or schools and shopping areas? What issues do neighbouring communities face that they have in common, such as high numbers of visitors or heavy traffic? Have there been new housing or commercial developments that have changed the focus of communities? And are there roads, rivers, railways or other features that people believe form strong boundaries between neighbourhoods?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching the consultation is Chair of the Commission, Professor Colin Mellors, said: “We want people in Milton Keynes to help us.

“We are starting to draw up new wards for Milton Keynes. We want our proposals for new electoral arrangements to reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities at this early stage of the process. nJust tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”