This large detached family home is undergoing demolition on a city estate to make way for a ‘state-of-the-art ‘ 78 bed care home.

Work has this week started on the site at Giffard Park with an official turf-cutting ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project was given planning permission by MK City Council despite objections from people who live on the estate, saying the new building would be out of keeping with the character of the residential area.

The detached house on Giffard Park is to be bulldozed to make way for a care home to be built on the site

The white-painted house, called Lealands, sits on a site adjacent to a large orchard and wildflower garden on Wolverton Road.

Residents feared the care home would cause traffic problems with the volume of staff and visitors using the road. But their objections were overruled by councillors and officers and building is now about to start.

Care home operator HC-One says the new three-storey home is due to be completed in late 2024 and will have 78 bedrooms, spacious lounges and dining areas, a bar and bistro, a hair and beauty salon, a cinema, library and a private dining area for family celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Interior design will reflect the rich history and natural beauty of the area, with influences including the region’s diverse architectural styles, period country houses, restored historic sites, and surrounding natural and environmental features,” said a spokesperson.

HC-One held a turf-cutting ceremony at the site of the new Giffard Park care home this week

The new home will offer residential, nursing and dementia care for elderly people living in the local community and is set to create around 90 new jobs when it is fully occupied, with roles across care, nursing, property maintenance, housekeeping and food service.

Operator HC-One offers professional residential, nursing and dementia care for older people in 269 care homes across England, Scotland and Wales.

It has some of the highest review scores across the care home sector and has been awarded Carehome.co.uk’s Top 20 Large Care Group Award for 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spokesman said: “ HC-One’s highly experienced team of health and social care professionals provide the kindest possible care by seeking to understand what matters most for each Resident so they can support them to live their best life.

"Design philosophy embraces industry leading standards of dementia friendly environmental design, with a focus on creating a calming, therapeutic living environment to help people feel at home.”

The new care home will be the company’s second facility in Milton Keynes, with sister care home Highclere Care Home already a well-regarded care home in the local community.

HC-One managing director Bernard Mawoyo said: “We are delighted to officially mark the start of our exciting new development in Milton Keynes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement