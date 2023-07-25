This lovely 10-year-old girl has been deemed 'unteachable' - even by a special needs school in Milton Keynes

A 10-year-old girl with a string of disabilities has been left with no school to go to after more than 50 exclusions during her short lifetime.

Janice Weeks has now been permanently excluded from her special needs school in Milton Keynes, leaving her parents sick with worry that she will never get the education she deserves.

"They say she is ‘unreachable’ due to her behaviour problems, which is a big thing to say about a 10-year-old,” said her mum Rose.

Janice Weeks is only 10 years old but she's been left without a school after more than 50 exclusions

A mum-of five, she does not agree with the opinion of schools her daughter has attended and says she has no trouble teaching Janice herself at her Lakes Estate home and controlling her behaviour.

The youngster is also a talented gymnast and attends Arabian School of Gymnastics in MK, where she has won medals and trophies.

"Gymnastics needs discipline and listening skills, so how can my daughter be unreachable to educate? It just seems to me as though the schools have given up on her,” said Rose.

Janice’s problems began shortly after she started attending a mainstream school at reception class age.

At her Milton Keynes home, Janice is a happy and smiling little girl

"I’ve actually lost count of the number of times she got excluded. It must be well over 50 times,” said Rose. “Each time it was for disruptive behaviour, not listening or just being hard to control.”

Janice is officially diagnosed with autism, developmental delays due to a possible learning difficulty, dyspraxia, challenging behaviour and sleep difficulties and has an EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan) in place to cover all these.

She was eventually moved to the Primary Pupil Referral Unit in Bletchley then in January transferred to a specialist school for students whose primary need is social, emotional and mental health.

But even there she failed to flourish and was excluded again.

"She’s hardly spent any time in school because she’s always being excluded,” said her mum.

This month her parents were given the news that she had been permanently excluded. They must attend a panel with Milton Keynes City Council education officials in September to discuss the next steps but have been told a decision could take several months.

"So she’s been left with no school at all. I just find it hard to believe that even a special needs school is unable to cope with her,” said Rose, whose other children are 20, 18, 16 and 14.

"She’s the youngest of my five children, so I know what I’m doing, and I honestly don’t have too much of a problem with her at home. I’m currently teaching her life skills, such as cooking, washing and self care along with some school work so I at least know she is learning something.

"She doesn’t understand an awful lot so you have to take it slowly and be patient. But surely that’s what special needs schools should be good at?

"We just think the system is failing her.”

The Citizen contacted Milton Keynes City Council press office five days ago to ask what future plans they had to educate Janice.