This Milton Keynes venue is one the best places in the UK to get a coffee, according to TripAdvisor reviews

An MK shop has judged as one of the top 20 places to grab a cup of coffee in the UK.

The Bogota Coffee Company in The Hub at Central Milton Keynes came out 16th in a survey that studied the TripAdvisor ratings of thousands of similar venues.

Bogata has as 4.5 to 5 star rating and 153 reviews of 'excellent' from customers.

Bogata coffee

The study, compiled by Coffee Friend, found the winning venue to be a Cardiff store called the Big Moose Coffee Company, which had 287 excellent reviews.

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said: “The UK is now a nation of coffee lovers and with the country returning to more normal times, we’re helping the people of Britain find the best cafes in the best places.

“Our research has looked at the highest rated cafes across the country and found some of the better known, and lesser known, joints to grab a favourite drink and a bite to eat.”

Bogata bosses say their aim is to bring a flavour of the buzzing creative and artisan coffee shops of Bogota, London and New York to MK

"We've created a place for locals and out of towners to socialise, conduct business and lounge to your heart's content. With a huge focus on people and community we promote local artistry, culture and commerce," said a spokesman.

The shops boasts free wi-fi, plug sockets, phone chargers and comfy seating . It's open seven days a week, from early until late.

"Not only are our beans of the highest quality sourced ethically via direct trade, our prices are in line or cheaper than those offered in the High St chains," added the spokesman.

"We serve all your ‘man on the street' coffees such as espresso, latte, cappuccino, mocha, Americano etc but also those infrequently seen outside of London or other major coffee capitals. We're talking flat white, cortado, long black and a brew bar featuring filter coffee ground upon order and made in front of you by your preferred method of AeroPress, V60 pour-over or cafetiere. Or ask for "just a coffee", we have that too on machine filter.