This 'not for the faint-hearted' house in Milton Keynes will be snapped up at £150K, predict estate agents

The project is described as ‘not for the faint-hearted’

A house in need of transformation has gone on the market for just £150,000 in MK.

The two-bedroom property on Bradville is semi-detached with off road parking, a garage and a garden.

Situated on Cleveland, it’s being sold by haart estate agents on Rightmove, and is described as in need of significant renovation.

The agent states: “Looking for a project, something to get your teeth into and transform into a new home? If you are not faint-hearted, this could be just what you are looking for.”

There is an open day for viewings tomorrow (Friday August 11).

The property is chain free and has two double bedrooms, a porch, lounge, kitchen diner and family bathroom.

There is a back garden but it’s “totally overgrown”, said haart’s spokesperson.They added: “This property is very competitively priced but is in need of significant renovation likely to include a new kitchen, new bathroom, new floors and new ceilings as well as the usual redecoration.

"If you're still interested, book your viewing...We don't expect this property to be available for long!”

The kitchen needs replacing and renovating Photo: haart

The living room has an interesting fireplace Photo: haart

The dining area needs some attention Photo: haart

Open plan stairs lead to the first floor Photo: haart