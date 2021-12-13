This picture gallery of a baby's first birthday party in Milton Keynes will AMAZE you

Doting parents who sent their baby to nursery in a white Rolls Royce have pulled out all the stops to give her a celebrity-style first birthday party.

Adorable 'Princess' Rebecca Kingsley Inyiri travelled to her party venue in a white horse drawn chariot on Saturday, followed by the Rolls Royce.

"Her journey on the horses and chariots caused a huge traffic from the city centre to the venue. the guests were stunned and wowed by the grand entrance...They said they have never seen anything like this before," said the little girl's mum Vanessa.

The tiny tot was dressed in a pink cape couture dress with a tiara, and the Conniburrow Community Centre party venue was fitted with a kids' red carpet and a photo wall of Rebecca’s images for the occasion.

Vanessa said: "So many gifts were brought to the party for Rebecca, including cash of £2,925, a white Mercedes Benz auto kids car, and other valuable items.

There was a professional photographer as well as professional entertainers from Just Party, who were hired to amuse the young guests with games, bubbles, music and dancing.

"It made the guests feel like they are at a beautiful ball...Rebecca was most special princess of them all.

There was even a prize for the best dressed child - a brand new iPad.

Rebecca's dad Kingsley Inyiri George, 33, is a celebrity Afrobeat musician who performs under the name of Londonspec. Rebecca is the Tattenhoe couple's only child and hit the headlines in September when she arrived for her first day at MK's Acorn Jubilee Wood nursery in a gleaming white Rolls Royce bedecked with ribbons.

"She's a real daddy girl and he adores her... I don't know what he's going to do when it's time for her first prom! I'm sure he'll pull off something big," said Vanessa, who is studying for nursing qualifications at university.

1. Rebecca and her mum and dad were dressed to impress for the occasion Photo Sales

2. Checking the last minute details Photo Sales

3. Princess Rebecca wore a special pink dress and tiara Photo Sales

4. The birthday cake Photo Sales