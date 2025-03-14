A new Festival of Cycling gets underway in Milton Keynes on Saturday March 15 with lots of free and wheelie good activities for all the family to enjoy.

The festival runs through until March 30 with activities including a Big Walk and Wheel To School between March 24 and April 4.

Thames Valley Police will be running bike marking by the bike racks outside Midsummer Place on March 27, and then there will be special cycle ride events over the following three days.

On March 28 there is a gentle social women’s ride at Willen Lake, on March 29 a Milton Keynes Dons stadium lap children’s ride, and on March 30 a Mother’s Day parks ride.

Alongside the activities, there is also a photography competition with four categories, with a £25 voucher prize for each category.

The first is Where’s The Mayor, with the challenge to spot Milton Keynes Mayor Marie Bradburn, who will be cycling somewhere in the city centre on every day of the festival.

There is also a Follow The Rabbit challenge, where participants must take a photo or video as the Mayor follows a large rabbit on a bike around Milton Keynes on March 27.

Other competitions are to take a selfie, video or photo of yourself cycling with family and friends in the city, and to take a photo of something or somewhere in Milton Keynes that could inspire more people to take up cycling.

Looking forward to the festival Mayor Marie Bradburn said: “Milton Keynes is a fantastic city for cycling, with Redways for miles and plenty of green and open spaces.

“The competition is open to everyone, it’s a chance to get creative and enjoy time outdoors, all whilst showcasing the benefits of cycling across our wonderful city.” “With spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to pump those tyres and get active.

“Join me this month by cycling a mile for the Mayor, as every pedal pushed helps Milton Keynes become a cleaner, greener, and healthier city.”

To find out more details about the events and competitions being held as part of the cycling festival visit the Get Around MK website.