This the most common first name people want to change in Milton Keynes - and it might surprise you

Research has shown the most common first name that people choose to change in MK and elsewhere.

Men named James are most likely to seek a rebrand, with more people ditching this name by deed poll than any other in the past five years, research has revealed.

Elizabeth is the UK’s second most commonly changed given name, with Michael, Susan, and Andrew following closely behind.

The analysis, which is the largest study of Deed Poll data of all time, was conducted by name label manufacturer mynametags.com. It shows that Britain’s most changed names are all traditional, with Rebecca, Thomas, Muhammad, and David also featuring in the top 10 most changed names.

James Bond, aka Daniel Craig

By contrast, there is a rise in Brits opting for abbreviated versions of classic names. Alex takes the top spot as the most adopted name since 2020, while Charlie, Ellie, and Jay also feature in the top 10.

“We’ve been analysing baby name trends for over 20 years, tracking how they emerge and evolve,” says Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at mynametags.com. “Our analysis of Deed Poll data shows the other side of the coin, the names that people are actively changing.

“What's particularly striking is the shift towards abbreviated names, such as Alex, Charlie, and Ellie. This mirrors a broader societal trend we're seeing in baby naming. Whilst traditional names still have their place, parents are increasingly opting for shorter, more contemporary versions of classic names for their newborns, prioritising ease and perhaps a touch of individuality. It seems that whether Brits are welcoming a new life or embracing a new chapter, the appeal of a concise and current name is a powerful force across generations."

Britain’s most changed names:

James

Elizabeth

Michael

Susan

Andrew

Rebecca

Thomas

Muhammad

David

Sarah

Britain’s most adopted names are:

Alex

Olivia

Charlie

Elizabeth

Alexander

Ellie

Robin

James

Jay

Rose

The data was analysed by mynametags.com using 14,638 Deed Poll notices to the Senior Courts of England and Wales between January 2020 and March 2025.

My Nametags has become the UK’s leading manufacturer of easy to apply sticker and iron-on name tags since it was founded 15 years ago