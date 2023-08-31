Though Milton Keynes has no National Trust properties to its name, it does have its own National Trust Association

The new city of MK is sadly lacking in National Trust sites, but that does not stop you being a member of the Milton Keynes National Trust Association.

And even if you haven’t joined the official National Trust, you can still join the local group.

Members enjoy talks on subjects of local interest, social events and trips to Trust properties as well as monthly ‘Coffee and Natter’ mornings in different locations around the city.

A visit to Hughenden Manor is one of the outings that the Milton Keynes National Trust Association is organising

Annual membership fees are £16.00 or £28.00 for two people at the same address, and money raised through through the association’s activities is used to support National Trust projects.

The group meets on the first Thursday of each month from 2pm to 4pm at the Oak Tree Centre in Wallinger Drive on Shenley Brook End. You can join at one of the meetings or contact membership secretary Sue Dee on 01908 374881 (email [email protected]). Meetings cost £3 for members of the MKNTA or £4 for non-members.

Events in the pipeline include a talk on September 7 by Don Hurst on the subject of ‘Mrs Hurst Dancing’. Don will tell the story behind the book ‘Mrs Hurst Dancing and Other Scenes of Regency Life’, which is an album of paintings made by a young girl related to the Van Hagans who lived at Tickford Park in Newport Pagnell at that time.

On October 5 there will be a visit to Stowe House, where the property’s custodian Anna McEvoy will describe the restoration she has been supervising there recently.

And on November 2 Kevin Varty will present ‘Pictures in the Parlour’, bringing his magic lantern to illustrate how audiences were entertained back in the day.

Scheduled trips include a visit to Belton House on September 9 and Hughenden Manor on October 17.

Meanwhile, the nearest National Trust places to Milton Keynes are Stowe Gardens in Buckingham, Claydon House near Buckingham and the Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Estate.

The National Trust was founded in 1895 and is now Europe’s largest conservation charity. It’s aim is to look after nature, beauty and history for everyone to enjoy.