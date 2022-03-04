Thousands come together in Milton Keynes to create flags for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Last week thousands of members of the Milton Keynes community came together to create flags ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Staff from The Stables organised a special three-day extravaganza at Middleton Hall at centre:mk hosting a series of workshops.

From 24-26 February, Milton Keynes residents could pass by to complete free flag-making and movement workshops.

Some of the flags created at last week's event

Now, after three days of fun selected key workers and residents will carry a flag at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on Sunday 5 June.

Local flag bearers and dancers will spend the next three months rehearsing for the 5,000- strong Pageant where they will represent Milton Keynes and offer a ‘thank you’ performance to The Queen.

Among the people being sent to London to represent Milton Keynes are members of the Milton Keynes Hindu Association, Camphill MK Communities, Keeping Kids Off The Streets, and MK act.

Monica Ferguson, chief executive and artistic director of The Stables, said: “We wanted to create a real community event to involve people in the creative process of developing the ‘thank you dance’ finale to the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

One of the workshops created

"It was so heartwarming to see families and communities come together to share ideas that can be incorporated into the MK Mandala flag designs.

"We can’t wait to get rehearsals started and to see the ‘thank you dance’ and flags come to life in front of Her Majesty The Queen on such a historic occasion.

"Our thanks go to everyone who took part and to centre:mk, Milton Keynes Council and Arts Council England for their support in making it possible.”

Celebrate Milton Keynes is produced by The Stables with IF: Milton Keynes International Festival, Kinetika and Jeanefer Jean-Charles, and is supported by Arts Council England, Milton Keynes Council and centre:mk.